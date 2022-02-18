To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Singapore Airshow 2022: Elbit unveils hybrid-propulsion Skylark 3

18th February 2022 - 08:30 GMT | by Roy Choo in Singapore

RSS

Elbit Systems unveiled its Skylark 3 Hybrid at the Singapore Airshow 2022. (Photo: Roy Choo)

The hybrid model is the latest in the Skylark small tactical UAS family and manufacturer Elbit Systems has already received a contract for delivery.

Among the many hybrid propulsion technologies on display at the Singapore Airshow 2022 was a twin-engine version of Elbit Systems’ Skylark 3 small tactical UAS (STUAS).

Unveiled at the event, Skylark 3 Hybrid is the latest in an established product line of mini UAS, which began with the Skylark 1 that entered service in the 2000s. To date, 27 countries have ordered the Skylark STUAS and Elbit revealed that it has already been contracted by an unnamed customer to deliver the hybrid version.

Skylark 3 is able to deliver organic airborne ISTAR capabilities at the battalion, brigade and division levels.

