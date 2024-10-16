Sikorsky given DARPA fund to install autonomy on US Army Black Hawk
Sikorsky has been given a US$6 million award by the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to install the ALIAS/MATRIX flight autonomy system onto the US Army’s experimental UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.
Recent flight demonstrations by Sikorsky and DARPA to US military and Department of Defense personnel were carried out in July 2024. They were built on Project Convergence 2022, during which Sikorsky and DARPA first demonstrated how the Black Hawk could be flown autonomously by entering high-level mission goals via a tablet.
This UH-60M upgraded aircraft, designated MX by the US Army, will enable the US Army Combat Capabilities development
