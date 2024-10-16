To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Sikorsky given DARPA fund to install autonomy on US Army Black Hawk

16th October 2024 - 11:01 GMT | by Lucy Powell

RSS

MATRIX technology forms the core of DARPA’s Aircrew Labour in-cockpit Automation System (ALIAS) project, an ongoing partnership between Sikorsky and DARPA. (Photo: Sikorsky/Lockheed Martin)

The Lockheed Martin company plans to integrate the MAXTRIX system into the MX helicopter by 2025.

Sikorsky has been given a US$6 million award by the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to install the ALIAS/MATRIX flight autonomy system onto the US Army’s experimental UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.

Recent flight demonstrations by Sikorsky and DARPA to US military and Department of Defense personnel were carried out in July 2024. They were built on Project Convergence 2022, during which Sikorsky and DARPA first demonstrated how the Black Hawk could be flown autonomously by entering high-level mission goals via a tablet.

This UH-60M upgraded aircraft, designated MX by the US Army, will enable the US Army Combat Capabilities development

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us