To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Shield AI unveils new autonomous VTOL fighter jet concept

23rd October 2025 - 11:44 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

A render of the X-Bat. (Image: Shield AI)

Named X-Bat, the AI-controlled vertical take-off and landing drone is expected to enter production by 2029, with first flight tests estimated to take place a year earlier.

Shield AI has unveiled X-Bat, its AI-controlled, vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) platform. The long-range VTOL aircraft is intended for use across maritime and expeditionary missions, and could be operated as either an autonomous fighter jet or loyal wingman drone, according to the company.

“We’re executing a simple but ambitious master plan: prove the value of autonomy, scale it across domains and reimagine airpower,” said Brandon Tseng, Shield AI co-founder and president. “X-Bat represents the next part of that plan.”

According to the company, X-Bat can launch and recover from ships, remote locations or bases without

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us