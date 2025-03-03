To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Shield AI teases new upgraded V-Bat variant

3rd March 2025 - 17:02 GMT | by Lucy Powell, Matty Todhunter

The new V-Bat variant pictured during a test flight. (Photo: Shield AI)

The as-yet-unnamed variant will be formally unveiled in April, according to Shield AI. Of the upgrades to the V-Bat, this variant reportedly has a heavier fuel engine and is SATCOM integration-capable.

Shield AI has hinted the launch of a new variant of its V-Bat uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV), displaying the model at its first public showcase at IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi last month.

The yet as-unnamed new variant, designated with the number ‘V-440’, is the latest evolution of the V-Bat currently marketed and operated by customers across the world.

According to a Shield AI spokesperson who spoke to Shephard, this latest variant is already in production, is contracted by customers and is producing “lots of interest” from potential buyers.

John H. Isemann, International Business Development Manager at Shield AI, also told

