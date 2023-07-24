To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Safran seals $1.8 billion deal for Collins flight control unit

24th July 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The acquisition of the Raytheon business will also strengthen Safran's ties with Airbus. (Photo: Airbus)

Safran has announced it will go ahead with the $1.8 billion deal to acquire Collins Aerospace’s actuation and flight control business for commercial and military aircraft.

As reported earlier by Shephard, through this sale, RTX (Raytheon) could divest itself of a low-profit unit it acquired through its $120 billion merger with United Technologies three years ago.

The deal will simultaneously bolster Safran's market presence in flight controls, positioning it favourably against competitors.

The business unit from Collins Aerospace will bring Safran a full set of capabilities and products, enabling it to become a leading integrated player with an end-to-end actuation and flight control product portfolio.

The deal will provide synergetic exposure across commercial, military aircraft and helicopter segments.

The acquisition of the Raytheon business will strengthen Safran's ties with Airbus, as it sells into many of its commercial aircraft and has some operations in France.

It will also expand the company’s relationship with the US armed forces, producing components for the F-35 fighter and V-22 Osprey.

Safran revealed in early June that it was in discussions with RTX about the potential acquisition of certain flight control and actuation activities.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us