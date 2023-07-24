Safran seals $1.8 billion deal for Collins flight control unit
As reported earlier by Shephard, through this sale, RTX (Raytheon) could divest itself of a low-profit unit it acquired through its $120 billion merger with United Technologies three years ago.
The deal will simultaneously bolster Safran's market presence in flight controls, positioning it favourably against competitors.
The business unit from Collins Aerospace will bring Safran a full set of capabilities and products, enabling it to become a leading integrated player with an end-to-end actuation and flight control product portfolio.
The deal will provide synergetic exposure across commercial, military aircraft and helicopter segments.
The acquisition of the Raytheon business will strengthen Safran's ties with Airbus, as it sells into many of its commercial aircraft and has some operations in France.
It will also expand the company’s relationship with the US armed forces, producing components for the F-35 fighter and V-22 Osprey.
Safran revealed in early June that it was in discussions with RTX about the potential acquisition of certain flight control and actuation activities.
