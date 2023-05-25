To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US V-22 Osprey clutch-related grounding issue remains mystery

25th May 2023 - 10:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in St Louis

The root cause of what is wearing down the quill assembly of the V-22 Osprey is still not fully understood. (Photo: author)

The US government and industry aim to complete the replacement of affected clutch parts by autumn. The Japanese V-22 fleet is expected to follow the same procedure to avoid the the same problem arising.

More than 50% of the undisclosed number of Bell-Boeing V-22 Ospreys that were taken out of service earlier this year have made their way back to operational flight, but the main cause of the ‘hard clutch engagement’ (HCE) issue is still not fully identified.

When asked by Shephard on 23 May about progress on the matter at Boeing’s Philadelphia facilities, where the Osprey’s fuselage is spliced together, Boeing’s VP for tiltrotor programmes, Shane Openshaw, said: ‘The process of putting the appropriate fix onto the affected aircraft within the fleet is well underway. And the customer is satisfied with the progress that’s

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media.

Read full bio

