Saab makes statement of intent on Tempest

Saab is not ruling out potential involvement in major European future combat jet programmes with the company strongly hinting that it favours the British-led Tempest programme rather than the German-French headed Future Combat Air System (FCAS) platform.

The basis for signalling possible alignment with Tempest is due to healthy discussions with the UK and its Tempest partners, according to Saab CEO Hakan Buskhe, who appeared to distance the manufacturer from FCAS altogether.

‘Any strategy for co-operation needs to build our capabilities going forward not drain them, that’s key,’ he said during an interim report presentation on 15 February.

‘We haven’t