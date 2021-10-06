To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Saab flight-tests 'magic box' to enable GNSS-denied Gripen operations

Saab flight-tests 'magic box' to enable GNSS-denied Gripen operations

6th October 2021 - 17:00 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Dublin

Saab's data and sensor fusion system will allow the Gripen to fly and navigate in GNSS-denied airspace. (Photo: Saab)

New sensor and data fusion system offered to Finland as part of Gripen offer for HX fighter programme, operational capability promised within five years.

Saab has developed and flight-tested a sensor and data fusion system to allow aircraft to operate effectively in a GNSS-denied environment and is including the system as part of its best-and-final Gripen offer to meet Finland’s HX fighter aircraft requirement.

Described by company officials as a 'magic box [that] fuses data, sensors and geographic database', it allows manned and unmanned aircraft or weapons to operate in scenarios where systems such as GPS, GLONASS or Galileo are jammed. It allows the platform to establish its own position, the position of friendly assets, and the position of targets or enemy assets.

The …

