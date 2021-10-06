Saab flight-tests 'magic box' to enable GNSS-denied Gripen operations

Air Warfare magazine: Loyal wingman, Future rotorcraft operations and more
Saab has developed and flight-tested a sensor and data fusion system to allow aircraft to operate effectively in a GNSS-denied environment and is including the system as part of its best-and-final Gripen offer to meet Finland’s HX fighter aircraft requirement.
Described by company officials as a 'magic box [that] fuses data, sensors and geographic database', it allows manned and unmanned aircraft or weapons to operate in scenarios where systems such as GPS, GLONASS or Galileo are jammed. It allows the platform to establish its own position, the position of friendly assets, and the position of targets or enemy assets.
The F-35s are the first fixed-wing fighter jets to fly from a Japanese carrier since World War II.
Northrop Grumman Corporation was awarded a contract to design a platform-agnostic sensor.
Bird Aerosystems announces successful demonstration of its SPREOS DIRCM protection system.
Buenos Aires initially intended to purchase Chinese/Pakistani JF-17 Thunder Block III fighters, but is now analysing five alternative options.
Australia is to replace a Growler lost in an accident three years ago.