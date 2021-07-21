Aeronautics dip takes shine off Q2 sales growth for Saab

Collins launches advanced flight computer
The Perigon computer has been under development for three years and developer Collins Aerospace targets qualification tests in 2022.
A 1.7% fall in pre-tax earnings for Saab’s Aeronautics business in Q2 2021 stands as a notable anomaly among an otherwise positive set of financial trends for the manufacturer across the three months ended 30 June.
Q2 orders increased by 7% to SEK9.9 billion ($1.14 billion), courtesy of projects including the Future Development Support contract for Swedish Gripen C/D aircraft worth SEK998 million, a Force on Force Training Systems - Next (FoFTS-Next) contract issued by the USMC with a potential value of $127.9 million and SEK400 million to supply radar warning equipment for German Tornado ...
Following a government announcement in March 2021 to develop an Australian guided weapons capability, a Request for Information has been released to kick start industrial engagement.
Lockheed Martin UK will not suffer in any meaningful way from the early retirement of RAF C-130J tactical transport aircraft and has addressed recent criticism of F-35 operating costs.
MBDA will lead the new Complex Weapons Innovation Technology Partnership, which is a joint research enterprise by France and the UK.
US Air Mobility Command has chalked up a new capability milestone for the KC-46A Pegasus.
India is working on a new version of the BrahMos missile that will offer a 500km range.