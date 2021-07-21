To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Defence Notes

Aeronautics dip takes shine off Q2 sales growth for Saab

21st July 2021 - 14:01 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

RSS

Saab's Gripen E/F fighter programme is expected to see high volumes of aircraft produced in the coming years. (Photo: Saab)

Less than favourable figures for Aeronautics were offset by a 7% increase in orders for Saab in Q2 2021, as the Swedish company eyes work on European Defence Fund projects.

A 1.7% fall in pre-tax earnings for Saab’s Aeronautics business in Q2 2021 stands as a notable anomaly among an otherwise positive set of financial trends for the manufacturer across the three months ended 30 June.

Q2 orders increased by 7% to SEK9.9 billion ($1.14 billion), courtesy of projects including the Future Development Support contract for Swedish Gripen C/D aircraft worth SEK998 million, a Force on Force Training Systems - Next (FoFTS-Next) contract issued by the USMC with a potential value of $127.9 million and SEK400 million to supply radar warning equipment for German Tornado ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users