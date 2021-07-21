Defence Notes Aeronautics dip takes shine off Q2 sales growth for Saab

Saab's Gripen E/F fighter programme is expected to see high volumes of aircraft produced in the coming years. (Photo: Saab)

Less than favourable figures for Aeronautics were offset by a 7% increase in orders for Saab in Q2 2021, as the Swedish company eyes work on European Defence Fund projects.

A 1.7% fall in pre-tax earnings for Saab’s Aeronautics business in Q2 2021 stands as a notable anomaly among an otherwise positive set of financial trends for the manufacturer across the three months ended 30 June. Q2 orders increased by 7% to SEK9.9 billion ($1.14 billion), courtesy of projects including the Future Development Support contract for Swedish Gripen C/D aircraft worth SEK998 million, a Force on Force Training Systems - Next (FoFTS-Next) contract issued by the USMC with a potential value of $127.9 million and SEK400 million to supply radar warning equipment for German Tornado ...