Saab buys UK AI company BlueBear with drone swarms and crewed-uncrewed teaming in mind
The purchase of BlueBear, which will be brought under Saab UK as a division, provides a further boost for the UK side of Saab which has grown substantially over the past 12 months.
Saab UK group managing director Dean Rosenfield said the division had more than doubled employee numbers in the past year.
‘Through consolidation and recruitment we added more than 100 and [we] increase employees to more than 400 with this acquisition,’ Rosenfield said.
‘BlueBear fulfils one of the opportunities for growth and more importantly in the rapid prototyping and concept development areas and it is largely innovation-based.’
