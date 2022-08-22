Army-2022: Russia unveils Kh-69 stealth cruise missile

A new Russian stealthy airborne cruise missile, designated Kh-69, was unveiled during the Army-2022 military exhibition near Moscow. The missile was displayed by the Tactical Missiles Corporation along with other products of the company.

The Kh-69 has been developed to engage stationary targets with known co-ordinates, as well as additional information about the environment near to the target. Kh-69 can be fired from various Russian combat aircraft – the Su-30, Su-34, Su-35, Su-57 and MiG-31. The missile uses a combination of inertial and satellite navigation as well as an EO seeker for final guidance.

The missile's firing range is 290km and maximum