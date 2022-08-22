To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Army-2022: Russia unveils Kh-69 stealth cruise missile

22nd August 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by Leonid Nersisyan in Yerevan

The Kh-69 cruise missile has a rectangular cross-section, implying a stealth capability. (Photo: Michael Jerdev)

Russia's Tactical Missile Corporation displayed a new stealth cruise missile, the Kh-69 at the Army-2022 exhibition near Moscow.

A new Russian stealthy airborne cruise missile, designated Kh-69, was unveiled during the Army-2022 military exhibition near Moscow. The missile was displayed by the Tactical Missiles Corporation along with other products of the company. 

The Kh-69 has been developed to engage stationary targets with known co-ordinates, as well as additional information about the environment near to the target. Kh-69 can be fired from various Russian combat aircraft – the Su-30, Su-34, Su-35, Su-57 and MiG-31. The missile uses a combination of inertial and satellite navigation as well as an EO seeker for final guidance. 

The missile's firing range is 290km and maximum

