Army-2022: Russia unveils Kh-69 stealth cruise missile
A new Russian stealthy airborne cruise missile, designated Kh-69, was unveiled during the Army-2022 military exhibition near Moscow. The missile was displayed by the Tactical Missiles Corporation along with other products of the company.
The Kh-69 has been developed to engage stationary targets with known co-ordinates, as well as additional information about the environment near to the target. Kh-69 can be fired from various Russian combat aircraft – the Su-30, Su-34, Su-35, Su-57 and MiG-31. The missile uses a combination of inertial and satellite navigation as well as an EO seeker for final guidance.
The missile's firing range is 290km and maximum
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
HAL of India to open new office in Malaysia
HAL is expanding its horizons globally, with an announcement that it will open a new office in Malaysia's capital.
-
India struggles to find a path forward for AEW aircraft
India desperately needs more AEW aircraft, but its demand for an indigenous solution has slowed the acquisition process right down.
-
China flies new naval UAV variant for the first time
China is working on new UAVs for naval use, plus a heavy fuel version of the CH-4 has taken to the air for the first time.