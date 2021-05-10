Digital Battlespace Su-34 bomber is getting new targeting pods

An undisclosed number of Su-34 aircraft have been upgraded with new targeting pods. (Photo: Sukhoi)

Delays in testing the UKR-RL reconnaissance targeting pod for the Su-34 appear to have been overcome.

The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) has finally received Su-34 bombers equipped with new multipurpose targeting pods under the Sych programme, following a lengthy and occasionally delayed process. According to aerospace industry sources cited by Russian state-run news agency TASS, several aircraft are now equipped with reconnaissance pods to enhance the ...