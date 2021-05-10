Su-34 bomber is getting new targeting pods

Radars look over the horizon in the High North
Rezonans-N radar installations will include surveillance of vast areas of airspace over Norway and Finland.
The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) has finally received Su-34 bombers equipped with new multipurpose targeting pods under the Sych programme, following a lengthy and occasionally delayed process.
According to aerospace industry sources cited by Russian state-run news agency TASS, several aircraft are now equipped with reconnaissance pods to enhance the ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Rezonans-N radar installations will include surveillance of vast areas of airspace over Norway and Finland.
Raytheon Intelligence & Space has signed a contract worth $175m to support an intelligence program.
BAE Systems will produce and deliver 300 more Mode 5-capable IFF transponders.
AN/APG-79(V)4 radar shares 90% parts commonality with the baseline AN/APG-79.
Airbus has announced multiple contracts to increase the UK MoD’s communication capabilities.
The AN/ARN-153(V) Tactical Air Navigation system supports four modes of operation.