RTX signs multinational NATO deal on Paveway laser guidance kits
NATO has awarded RTX a multinational framework contract for Paveway laser guidance kits.
Paveway laser guidance kits attach to a variety of warheads. Consisting of a semi-active laser (SAL) seeker, a computer control group (CCG) which holds guidance and control systems, a thermal battery, and a pneumatic control augmentation system (CAS), they detect the reflecting light of a designating laser and use it to improve tactical targeting.
The kits come with front control canards and rear wings, to maintain the stability of the missiles to which they are fitted, while the reflected light helps guide the missile to target.
The alliance can act as a single entity on air defence procurement through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), and in particular through the Ammunition Support Partnership, a subsection of the NSPA created to manage strategic weapon system procurement and established in 1993.
That collective approach to ammunition procurement means that with a single deal, all NATO partners can immediately access the Paveway technology.
NSPA general manager Stacy Cummings said the contract was “a strategic step forward in support of NATO’s collective defence capabilities”.
By spreading the technology across NATO, the RTX contract could make a sudden, significant contribution to the NATO Defence Production Action Plan (DPAP).
Raytheon president Phil Jasper also sang the praises of collective procurement on the signing of the contract.
“Contracts like these demonstrate the value of procuring systems at scale,” Jasper said. “By aggregating demand across the alliance, we can ensure our forces have the equipment they need at the cost and volume necessary to stay ahead of the threat.”
Collective contracts like the one between NATO and RTX also allow big players in the defence industry to sell more of their systems at any one time, providing development cashflow for the next generation of international defence hardware.
Related Programmes in Defence Insight
More from Farnborough Airshow 2024 (FIA2024) | View all news
-
NATO’s Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability moves ahead with development contracts
The Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability (NGRC) programme is a transnational effort across NATO to replace a range of helicopters which are expected to begin retiring from the mid-2030s.
-
Raytheon strikes deal with new rocket motor maker to secure supply chain
Raytheon has seen increased demand for its missiles in the face of the Russia-Ukraine war where Kyiv has been using air-to-air missiles for ground-based air-defence.
-
European Common Radar System Mk2 begins ground-testing in UK
BAE Systems hopes to work out any issues before the radar is sent for flight testing.
-
Royal Jordanian Air Force takes delivery of five new Bell 505 aircraft at Farnborough
The five helicopters complete an order of 10 Bell 505s placed in 2022.
-
NSPA and Airbus sign mission simulator contract for MRTT fleet at Farnborough
The A3330 MRTT simulator is expected to make simulator training easier and more regulator for both pilots and refuelling operatives.