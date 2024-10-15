RTX Raytheon wins $736 million contract to make AIM-9X missiles

RTX business Raytheon has won a US$736 million contract from the US Navy to produce AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles for the Block II variant. The contract will work to address hardware outmodedness and ensure long-term reliability and performance of the missiles, Raytheon said.

A short-range air-to-air missile (AAM), the AIM-9X Block I Sidewinder is widely used on US and allied fighter aircraft and can also be mounted on helicopters. A US Navy-led programme with the US Air Force, AIM-9X are used by more than 30 allied and partner nations, according to Raytheon.

“AIM-9X remains the weapon of choice for short-range air-to-air and surface-to-air missile defense, and worldwide customer demand is strong,” said Barbara Borgonovi, president of naval power at Raytheon.

Borgonovi also noted that Raytheon planned to “significantly increase” its AIM-9X capacity “starting with orders next year”.

The AIM-9X has been sold to a number of different countries in the last year that include Romania, Poland and the Czech Republic – the latter signing a letter of agreement in March 2024 for use of the missile on its F-35 aircraft.

Speaking at Farnborough Air Show in July 2024, Raytheon noted that it was focused on increasing production capacity from 1,400 missiles a year to up to 2,500 in the short term.

