To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

HALO programme decommissioned by US Navy in favour of LRASM upgrades

22nd April 2025 - 09:37 GMT | by Tony Fyler in Swansea

RSS

The HALO missile, which proved ultimately too expensive. (Image: Lockheed Martin)

The programme was due to be at full operational capability in the US Navy by 2031, but has been pulled over cost and timeline concerns.

The US Navy (USN) has cancelled its Hypersonic Air-Launched Offensive (HALO) missile development programme.

The HALO programme was developed to create a hypersonic anti-ship missile with a long-distance precision-strike capability. The missile was initially expected to be ready for deployment by 2029, and to be at full operational capability two years later.

The cancellation of the programme was a decision taken in Q4 2024, but the policy shift has just been announced, along with a re-statement of the USN’s commitment to long range anti-ship missile (LRASM) technology.

Shephard asked US Navy spokesperson Captain Ron Flanders why the HALO programme had

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is the Naval Reporter at Shephard

He has experience in business and …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us