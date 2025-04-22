HALO programme decommissioned by US Navy in favour of LRASM upgrades

The US Navy (USN) has cancelled its Hypersonic Air-Launched Offensive (HALO) missile development programme.

The HALO programme was developed to create a hypersonic anti-ship missile with a long-distance precision-strike capability. The missile was initially expected to be ready for deployment by 2029, and to be at full operational capability two years later.

The cancellation of the programme was a decision taken in Q4 2024, but the policy shift has just been announced, along with a re-statement of the USN’s commitment to long range anti-ship missile (LRASM) technology.

Shephard asked US Navy spokesperson Captain Ron Flanders why the HALO programme had