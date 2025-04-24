Northrop Grumman notes $477 million loss as it manages higher B-21 programme costs
Northrop Grumman posted a mixed set of Q1 results, as the company sought to manage higher production and manufacturing costs on its B-21 Raider programme, despite achieving a new record backlog of US$92.8 billion.
The $477 million pretax loss, the company said, was the result of a change to enable higher production rates and cover the increase in material costs for the B-21 programme, reducing risk as it scales up.
The decision to make this process change and thus incur the loss, the company added, was made jointly with the USAF.
Commenting on the Q1 results, Northrop Grumman CEO Kathy J
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
Airbus awaits USMC decision on Logistics Connector programme
Airbus has been advancing development of its uncrewed MQ-72C Logistics Connector for the US Marine Corps, with a decision on the programme expected in early 2026.
-
India set to sign Rafale-M deal
New Delhi gears up to sign Navy Rafale deal as talks swirl around a potential assembly line in Nagpur.
-
Lockheed Martin wants to “supercharge” F-35 after NGAD loss
The investment in technologies developed for Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) aircraft bid will now be applied to its F-35 and F-22 aircraft, according to Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet.
-
USSOCOM outlines acquisition priorities for FY2026
The service is seeking all-domain autonomous and counter-robotic solutions as well as deep sensing and assured access technologies.