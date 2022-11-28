To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets to receive new electric ground power units

Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets to receive new electric ground power units

28th November 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The new ground power units will support RAF Typhoon jets at Coningsby and Lossiemouth after a trial by BAE Systems. (Photo: BAE Systems)

New battery-powered ground power units will replace diesel systems at two RAF Typhoon bases, with the aim of reducing emissions and cutting costs.

RAF Typhoons will be powered by 40 new electric battery ground power units (GPUs) following a trial conducted by BAE Systems. The units will replace diesel powered systems and harmful emissions by more than 90% while cutting running costs by 80%.

The new  GPUs will deliver sustainable ground power to Typhoon jets at RAF Lossiemouth and RAF Coningsby, with a 95% reduction in NOX fumes and 90% reduction in CO2 emissions.

The previous diesel units cost £20 ($24) per hour to run compared to the new units at £3 per hour for an eight-hour charge to power a Typhoon aircraft for a week. This is said to save more than £13 million across the fleet over a decade. The new units also require less maintenance and spares.

Flt Lt Adam Hayler, DE&S Typhoon Development Team said: 'In addition to its green credentials, [the GPU's] maintenance costs are much reduced, meaning that overall operating costs are also lower. We estimate that it costs 15% of the current diesel solution; which is a clear benefit in light of current energy prices and maintenance costs.'

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

