Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets to receive new electric ground power units

RAF Typhoons will be powered by 40 new electric battery ground power units (GPUs) following a trial conducted by BAE Systems. The units will replace diesel powered systems and harmful emissions by more than 90% while cutting running costs by 80%.

The new GPUs will deliver sustainable ground power to Typhoon jets at RAF Lossiemouth and RAF Coningsby, with a 95% reduction in NOX fumes and 90% reduction in CO2 emissions.

The previous diesel units cost £20 ($24) per hour to run compared to the new units at £3 per hour for an eight-hour charge to power a Typhoon aircraft for a week. This is said to save more than £13 million across the fleet over a decade. The new units also require less maintenance and spares.

Flt Lt Adam Hayler, DE&S Typhoon Development Team said: 'In addition to its green credentials, [the GPU's] maintenance costs are much reduced, meaning that overall operating costs are also lower. We estimate that it costs 15% of the current diesel solution; which is a clear benefit in light of current energy prices and maintenance costs.'