Spot the real enemy (Opinion)

An efficient and flexible pilot training system and an inclusive and diverse work environment are not mutually exclusive. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

A sequence of damaging news stories emerged about the RAF in August while the UK was left without a functioning government. While all matters deserve scrutiny, issues with the pilot training pipeline are the ones that can truly affect UK security with no effective solutions on the horizon. Instead of blaming diversity for an inadequate training intake, the enduring problems should be examined.