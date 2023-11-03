To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Roke to launch C-UAS system and showcases AI architecture on Boston Dynamics UGV

3rd November 2023 - 13:59 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Roke has integrated its Omniscient AI architecture onto a Boston Dynamics Spot UGV. (Photo: Author)

Roke will attempt to integrate systems and its own architecture to create a C-UAS system ready for launch in 2024.

UK technology and engineering company Roke (Roke Manor Research) will launch a C-UAS system in 2024, drawing upon its expertise and existing technology in the areas of software, data fusion and antennas, as well as EW and ESM systems.

The system will be based on Omniscient multi-sensor modular fusion and autonomy system which is compliant with UK MoD Dstl Sapient High-Level Decision-Making Module (HLDMM) architecture.

Details of the plan for the new EO-based C-UAS system was revealed by Roke officials to Shephard at the Specialist Defence & Security Convention UK (SDSC-UK) exposition in Telford, UK, on 2 November.

The company also displayed

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

