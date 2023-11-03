Roke to launch C-UAS system and showcases AI architecture on Boston Dynamics UGV

UK technology and engineering company Roke (Roke Manor Research) will launch a C-UAS system in 2024, drawing upon its expertise and existing technology in the areas of software, data fusion and antennas, as well as EW and ESM systems.

The system will be based on Omniscient multi-sensor modular fusion and autonomy system which is compliant with UK MoD Dstl Sapient High-Level Decision-Making Module (HLDMM) architecture.

Details of the plan for the new EO-based C-UAS system was revealed by Roke officials to Shephard at the Specialist Defence & Security Convention UK (SDSC-UK) exposition in Telford, UK, on 2 November.

The company also displayed