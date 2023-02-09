Rheinmetall and AeroVironment team up for NATO special forces project
Rheinmetall and AeroVironment have teamed up to compete for a NATO special forces project.
Group subsidiary Rheinmetall Technical Publications and US loitering munition maker AeroVironment have applied to participate in a NATO procurement programme for a small UAS for special operations and infantry applications.
The system should be capable of operating in all conditions, be quick to deploy, hand-launchable and have a maximum weight of 10kg.
The small UAS must have an operating range of 30km.
The duo said they were ‘ideally suited’ for developing and putting forward a solution for the requirement.
Known for its loitering munitions, AeroVironment is a leader in the design, development, and production of UAS.
The company produces the Puma 3 AE UAS, which according to Rheinmetall, offers an optimum platform for a small special forces UAS.
Rheinmetall Technical Publications is a systems house for tactical drones.
More from Air Warfare
-
New HAL helicopter facility to speed up LUH production
The Indian military continues to wait for new light helicopters, though a new HAL production facility will begin to solve the capability gap.
-
Argentinian air power modernisation makes modest progress
The Argentinian Air Force (Fuerza Aérea Argentina/FAA) is acquiring new Bell helicopters and is upgrading its combat and transport fixed-wing aircraft fleets.
-
Rising demand for NATO's aerial tanker fleet puts capacity under pressure
More NATO nations beyond the current six participants have held talks about joining the alliance's Europe-based multinational tanker unit, but this raises questions over funding more aircraft and ground infrastructure.
-
US pulls some V-22 Ospreys from service with clutch-related issues
The US Marine Corps was aware of the technical issue with the V-22 tiltrotor but decided against grounding the aircraft and instructed pilots to deal with the incidents in-flight instead as injuries were not suffered.