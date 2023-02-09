To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Rheinmetall and AeroVironment team up for NATO special forces project

Rheinmetall and AeroVironment team up for NATO special forces project

9th February 2023 - 18:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

AeroVironment's Puma 3 AE UAS. (Photo: AeroVironment)

The duo believe they are a perfect match to meet the requirement for a small special forces UAS.

Rheinmetall and AeroVironment have teamed up to compete for a NATO special forces project.

Group subsidiary Rheinmetall Technical Publications and US loitering munition maker AeroVironment have applied to participate in a NATO procurement programme for a small UAS for special operations and infantry applications.

The system should be capable of operating in all conditions, be quick to deploy, hand-launchable and have a maximum weight of 10kg.

The small UAS must have an operating range of 30km.

The duo said they were ‘ideally suited’ for developing and putting forward a solution for the requirement.

Known for its loitering munitions, AeroVironment is a leader in the design, development, and production of UAS.

The company produces the Puma 3 AE UAS, which according to Rheinmetall, offers an optimum platform for a small special forces UAS.

Rheinmetall Technical Publications is a systems house for tactical drones.

