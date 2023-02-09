Rheinmetall and AeroVironment team up for NATO special forces project

Rheinmetall and AeroVironment have teamed up to compete for a NATO special forces project.

Group subsidiary Rheinmetall Technical Publications and US loitering munition maker AeroVironment have applied to participate in a NATO procurement programme for a small UAS for special operations and infantry applications.

The system should be capable of operating in all conditions, be quick to deploy, hand-launchable and have a maximum weight of 10kg.

The small UAS must have an operating range of 30km.

The duo said they were ‘ideally suited’ for developing and putting forward a solution for the requirement.

Known for its loitering munitions, AeroVironment is a leader in the design, development, and production of UAS.

The company produces the Puma 3 AE UAS, which according to Rheinmetall, offers an optimum platform for a small special forces UAS.

Rheinmetall Technical Publications is a systems house for tactical drones.