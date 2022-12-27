Lithuania acquires Switchblade 600

Aiming at improving the lethality of its ground troops, Lithuania signed a €45 million ($48 million) contract with the US Government for the purchase of Switchblade 600 unmanned weapon systems.

The Lithuanian MoD Defence Resources Agency announced the agreement on 22 December but did not disclose details on the number of systems acquired.

Apart from the Switchblade 600, the deal also included the supply of equipment for launching and controlling the systems, a simulator and a maintenance package.

The Switchblade 600 is a man-portable tube-launched loitering munition manufactured by AeroVironment. Shephard Defence Insight notes that it is essentially a flying high explosive warhead consisting of a simple box-shaped fuselage with two pairs of folding wings and two tail fins.

According to a press release issued by the Lithuanian MoD, the country also intends to acquire the Switchblade 300.

Recently, Lithuania also procured other US military systems including the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.