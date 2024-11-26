To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Reiser secures new NH90 Sea Tiger maintenance training contract

26th November 2024 - 11:23 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Reiser has also delivered MTRs to the French Armed Forces and the Australian Defence Force. (Photo: Reiser)

The training and simulation company’s new contract for the German Navy will replicate its NH90 Sea Tiger helicopter, which is set to join the fleet in 2025.

Resier Simulation and Training has won a NH90 Maintenance Training Rig (MTR) contract for the German Navy. The project reportedly started on 7 November 2024 and has a two-year timeline.

The company has already delivered four MTRs to the German Armed Forces in 2010, with additional units reportedly given to the German Air Mobility Training and Exercise Centre and the German Navy. According to Reiser, the training rig covers more than 100 standard and special training procedures which include engine replacement and emergency folding of the main rotor blades.

Reiser CEO Dr. Johannes Hain said: “This contract reflects the customer’s continued trust and satisfaction in our innovative MTR approach. With each new project, Reiser reaffirms the commitment to delivering high-quality training solutions tailored to the evolving needs of military operators worldwide.”

Related Articles

German airmobile forces to get new NH90 helicopter crew trainer

NH90 helicopter Block 1 upgrade launched

Developed as a multinational programme, the European NH90 was designed to meet NATO requirements and have multirole capabilities. It comes in two variants: the NATO Frigate Helicopter (NFH) for maritime and utility operations is one of two variants. The other is the Tactical Transport Helicopter (TTH) for land-based utility and troop lift.

The German Armed Forces ordered 31 NH90 helicopters in 2020 and expects to have the first batch delivered in 2025. On 8 November, Airbus announced that it had completed flight trials for the helicopter.

A €600 million (US$641 million) Block 1 upgrade for the NH90 was announced in June 2024. This would reportedly include Belgian, German, Dutch and Italian NH90 helicopters.

Related Programmes in Defence Insight

NH90 NFH-Germany - Awarded

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

NH90

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us