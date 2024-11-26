Reiser secures new NH90 Sea Tiger maintenance training contract

Resier Simulation and Training has won a NH90 Maintenance Training Rig (MTR) contract for the German Navy. The project reportedly started on 7 November 2024 and has a two-year timeline.

The company has already delivered four MTRs to the German Armed Forces in 2010, with additional units reportedly given to the German Air Mobility Training and Exercise Centre and the German Navy. According to Reiser, the training rig covers more than 100 standard and special training procedures which include engine replacement and emergency folding of the main rotor blades.

Reiser CEO Dr. Johannes Hain said: “This contract reflects the customer’s continued trust and satisfaction in our innovative MTR approach. With each new project, Reiser reaffirms the commitment to delivering high-quality training solutions tailored to the evolving needs of military operators worldwide.”

Developed as a multinational programme, the European NH90 was designed to meet NATO requirements and have multirole capabilities. It comes in two variants: the NATO Frigate Helicopter (NFH) for maritime and utility operations is one of two variants. The other is the Tactical Transport Helicopter (TTH) for land-based utility and troop lift.

The German Armed Forces ordered 31 NH90 helicopters in 2020 and expects to have the first batch delivered in 2025. On 8 November, Airbus announced that it had completed flight trials for the helicopter.

A €600 million (US$641 million) Block 1 upgrade for the NH90 was announced in June 2024. This would reportedly include Belgian, German, Dutch and Italian NH90 helicopters.

