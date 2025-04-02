Philippines approved for potential $5.5 billion F-16 aircraft purchase
The US has approved a potential foreign military sale to the Philippines for 20 F-16 Block 70/72 aircraft at a cost of US$5.58 billion.
The Philippines has asked to buy 16 one-seater F-16C Block 70/72 aircraft and 4 two-seater F-16D aircraft.
This order for aircraft is coupled with requests for other equipment, including 40 AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder missiles. The AN/ALQ-254 Viper Shield (VS) electronic warfare (EW) system – or “equivalent systems” – will also be included in the sale.
According to the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the F-16 aircraft would “enhance the Philippine Air Force’s ability to conduct
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
Airbus to fly new CUAS UAV prototype this year
The counter-UAS prototype, named Low-cost Air Defence or ‘LOAD’, will be used to combat kamikaze UAS.
-
Boeing to remanufacture five more US Army MH-47G Block II Chinooks
The contract award, worth $240 million, is part of the ongoing effort by the US Army to modernise its Block II Chinook rotorcraft fleet.
-
Avalon 2025: RAAF looks beyond 10 years to when future deliveries may restart
The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has been substantially refreshed in the past two decades including F-35A and F/A-18F fighter aircraft, as well as the addition of transport aircraft such as C-17s, C-130 variants and C-27Js. Additional aircraft may only be a medium-term prospect.