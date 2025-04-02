Philippines approved for potential $5.5 billion F-16 aircraft purchase

The US has approved a potential foreign military sale to the Philippines for 20 F-16 Block 70/72 aircraft at a cost of US$5.58 billion.

The Philippines has asked to buy 16 one-seater F-16C Block 70/72 aircraft and 4 two-seater F-16D aircraft.

This order for aircraft is coupled with requests for other equipment, including 40 AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder missiles. The AN/ALQ-254 Viper Shield (VS) electronic warfare (EW) system – or “equivalent systems” – will also be included in the sale.

According to the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the F-16 aircraft would “enhance the Philippine Air Force’s ability to conduct