To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Philippines approved for potential $5.5 billion F-16 aircraft purchase

Philippines approved for potential $5.5 billion F-16 aircraft purchase

2nd April 2025 - 14:29 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

The F-16 flying at Bahrain Air Show. (Photo: USAF)

The potential sale, approved by the US to the Philippines, is for 20 F-16 Block 70/72 jets, days after US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth visited the country.

The US has approved a potential foreign military sale to the Philippines for 20 F-16 Block 70/72 aircraft at a cost of US$5.58 billion.

The Philippines has asked to buy 16 one-seater F-16C Block 70/72 aircraft and 4 two-seater F-16D aircraft. 

This order for aircraft is coupled with requests for other equipment, including 40 AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder missiles. The AN/ALQ-254 Viper Shield (VS) electronic warfare (EW) system – or “equivalent systems” – will also be included in the sale.

According to the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the F-16 aircraft would “enhance the Philippine Air Force’s ability to conduct

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us