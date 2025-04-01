To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Taiwan receives first F-16 Block 70/72 aircraft

1st April 2025 - 09:08 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

66 F-16 Block 70/72 aircraft were ordered by Taiwan in 2019. (Photo: Richard Gonzales/USAF )

The aircraft is the first of 66 to be delivered to Taiwan from Lockheed Martin.

Taiwan has received its first F-16 Block 70/72 aircraft, a two-seated F-16D model, from Lockheed Martin, with the US holding a ceremony for the aircraft at Lockheed’s site in Greenville on 28 March.

The US agreed a Foreign Military Sale with Taiwan worth US$8 billion for 66 F-16 Block 70/72 ‘Viper’ aircraft in November 2019. Deliveries of all 66 aircraft are expected to conclude by 2026, the Taiwan Ministry of National Defence said.

In a post on X, US Congressman William Timmons said: “It was an honour to speak today at Lockheed Martin in Greenville for the F-16 Taiwan delivery ceremony.

