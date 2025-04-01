Airbus to fly new CUAS UAV prototype this year
Airbus has unveiled a new counter-UAS UAV, named ‘LOAD’ – short for ‘Low-cost Air Defence’ – to counter the rising threat of kamikaze UAS.
The LOAD is based on the modified Airbus Do-DT25 UAVs and according to Airbus, it can be launched by catapult and has an operational range of up to 100km. It is also designed to operate at a speed of up to 555km/h and an altitude of up to 9,000m, Airbus explained.
Each LOAD UAV can destroy up the three kamikaze UAVs with guided missiles. A prototype of the LOAD vehicle, featuring two guided missiles, is scheduled
