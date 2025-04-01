To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Airbus to fly new CUAS UAV prototype this year

1st April 2025 - 11:47 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

The LOAD UAV concept image, based on the Do-DT25. (Photo: Airbus)

The counter-UAS prototype, named Low-cost Air Defence or ‘LOAD’, will be used to combat kamikaze UAS.

Airbus has unveiled a new counter-UAS UAV, named ‘LOAD’ – short for ‘Low-cost Air Defence’ – to counter the rising threat of kamikaze UAS.

The LOAD is based on the modified Airbus Do-DT25 UAVs and according to Airbus, it can be launched by catapult and has an operational range of up to 100km. It is also designed to operate at a speed of up to 555km/h and an altitude of up to 9,000m, Airbus explained.

Each LOAD UAV can destroy up the three kamikaze UAVs with guided missiles. A prototype of the LOAD vehicle, featuring two guided missiles, is scheduled

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell

