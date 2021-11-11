RAAF enhances air operations capability with TAOT

Simsek target drone bares its teeth
Turkish Aerospace has converted a target drone into a kamikaze aircraft — but there is no sign yet of a timeline for entry into service.
The first Transportable Air Operations Tower (TAOT) for the RAAF, delivered in 2012 by Rohde & Schwarz, has undergone a substantial upgrade.
Modernised systems include an Internet Protocol- (IP-) based voice communications and recording capability plus enhanced airfield monitoring and control; network and time synchronisation; and an upgrade to IP radios.
Other work on the upgrade included security hardening, provisioning of new interfaces, new uninterrupted power supplies, air conditioning, and smoke detectors.
This upgrade will be rolled out across the TAOT fleet and forms the first tranche of a spiral upgrade programme that aims to assure a continued capability for the RAAF and extend the service life of the deployable air traffic control tower to 2030 and beyond.
RAAF Base Scherger in Far North Queensland recently received a TAOT during the biennial multinational exercise Talisman Sabre 2021. Also, during Operation Bushfire Assist in 2019-20 a TAOT assisted civilian and military aircraft conducting remote firefighting and humanitarian aid missions.
China's progress on the heavylift AHL has been far less than rapid, but it is claimed a contract was recently signed to push things along.
The modernised Ka-226T flew for the first time during flight tests at the Mil and Kamov National Helicopter Centre.
General Electric will divide into three separate companies, with a focus on healthcare, energy and aviation respectively.
KAI will support a fleet of 24 T-50IQ supersonic advanced trainer aircraft in service with the Iraqi Air Force.
Next Generation Low-Band Jammer to be installed aboard EA-18G aircraft as part of wider EW upgrade programme.