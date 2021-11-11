RAAF enhances air operations capability with TAOT

The first Transportable Air Operations Tower (TAOT) manufactured by Rohde & Schwarz. (Photo: Rohde & Schwarz Australia)

Rohde & Schwarz says it is undertaking substantial upgrades of its Transportable Air Operations Tower.

The first Transportable Air Operations Tower (TAOT) for the RAAF, delivered in 2012 by Rohde & Schwarz, has undergone a substantial upgrade.

Modernised systems include an Internet Protocol- (IP-) based voice communications and recording capability plus enhanced airfield monitoring and control; network and time synchronisation; and an upgrade to IP radios.

Other work on the upgrade included security hardening, provisioning of new interfaces, new uninterrupted power supplies, air conditioning, and smoke detectors.

This upgrade will be rolled out across the TAOT fleet and forms the first tranche of a spiral upgrade programme that aims to assure a continued capability for the RAAF and extend the service life of the deployable air traffic control tower to 2030 and beyond.

RAAF Base Scherger in Far North Queensland recently received a TAOT during the biennial multinational exercise Talisman Sabre 2021. Also, during Operation Bushfire Assist in 2019-20 a TAOT assisted civilian and military aircraft conducting remote firefighting and humanitarian aid missions.