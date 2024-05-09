Galvion introduces BATLCHRG for seamless wireless charging in special operations

Galvion unveiled its latest power management solution at SOF Week in Tampa, Florida, which is designed to provide a wireless battery recharging capability for special operations forces on the ground, in the air, and at sea.

The company’s BATLCHRG device, developed by strategic partner Quaze, comprises two parts. These include a wireless mat that can be integrated into a body armour plate carrier; and a wireless power transfer system that could be attached to the back of a seat on a ground, air or maritime platform, or a wall in a ‘ready room’. The power transfer system is then connected via cable to a power source to recharge.

Whether body-worn or wall-mounted, the wireless mat needs to touch or be close to the power transfer system to begin recharging soldier systems still attached to the mat, Ben Marklew, Chief Revenue Officer at Galvion explained to Shephard.

Marklew said there had already been strong interest from potential SOF customers at SOF Week, which brings together the special operations community from around the world for several days annually in May. However he was unable to provide specific details due to operational security concerns.

‘BATLCHARG has excellent power transfer rates and efficiency, a broad position tolerance to account for movement and misalignment of surfaces, and functionality even in the harshest environments, proving efficient even when covered with water, snow, dirt, or dust,’ a company statement read before confirming its interoperability with Galvin’s 2-Port Power & Data Hub (PDH-2), Personal Worn Scavenger (PWS) and SoloPack battery.

‘This concept significantly reduces the logistic burden of battlefield power management, and will greatly extend functionality and capability by allowing soldier power systems to automatically and wirelessly charge when in static positions, such as travelling in a vehicle, on sentry duty, manning a command post or resting,’ the statement continued.

According to Marklew, BATLCHARG allows special operations teams to recharge battery packs on-the-move, whether travelling in a ground vehicle, helicopter or rigid hull inflatable boat. He also said it could charge underwater, making it suitable to recharging batteries in swimmer delivery vehicles.

Currently at Technology Readiness Level 5/6, BATLCHARG could take just 90 minutes to recharge a battery pack although this would depend upon a series of variables, he added.