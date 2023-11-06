QinetiQ presents on-the-move capability with Obsidian C-UAS radar
QinetiQ has developed an OTM variant of its in-service Obsidian C-UAS radar, with the company describing its OTM 360° radar capability as ‘unique’.
The system has been in service in North America, Europe and the UK as a static or transportable system and can integrate its 3D doppler radar with EO, C2 and effector systems to defeat UAVs.
Speaking to Shephard at the Specialist Defence & Security Convention UK (SDSC-UK) in early November, a spokesperson for the company said Obsidian could be controlled or monitored from within a vehicle. In particular, the system could be operated from within a civilian sports utility vehicle (SUV) using a tablet, ruggedised laptop or larger C2 system, the latter two most possible if there was an operator in addition to the driver.
The spokesperson said effectors, such as jammers or hard-kill options, would likely be separate to the vehicle in the case of an SUV. Driving techniques could be used to avoid UAVs or simpler jammers or effectors, however, such as an anti-drone rifle which could be carried in the vehicle.
A core operational scenario for the system, aside from homeland or personal security, would be for use with convoys whether military or protected civilian trucks and vehicles.
The radar measures 80cm wide, 49cm deep and 56.5cm high and has a weight of less than 45kg. It has a minimum detection of 20m, maximum range of 2km for UAVs weighing less than 20kg or 3.5km for larger UAVs, whether that’s in the horizontal plane or directly above, and a minimum detectable velocity 0.5m/s.
