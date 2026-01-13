Project Nightfall to test fire deep-strike capabilities for Ukraine by 2027
The UK has announced plans to develop a long-range ballistic missile that will help bolster Ukraine’s firepower against Russia. Named Project Nightfall, the ballistic missile will be designed with a range of up to 500km, with a 200kg explosive warhead, according to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD). At present, Ukraine is fielding the US-supplied Army Tactical Missiles System (ATACMS), which has a range of up to 300km.
With an expectation for chosen industry partners to produce 10 systems a month, the UK will award three £9 million (US$12 million) development contracts to design, develop and deliver the first three
