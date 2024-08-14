Poland signs for 96 Apache attack helicopters

Poland has signed the FMS LOA to purchase 96 Boeing AH-64E Apache combat helicopters as part of the Polish KRUK Attack Helicopter programme in a deal worth as much as US$12 billion.

The LOA comes a week after the Polish Ministry of National Defence announced an offset agreement with Boeing. The agreement includes maintenance and support of the Polish Armed Forces fleet of Apache helicopters by Polish defence industry along with the establishment of training programs and supporting the development of a composite laboratory.

The offset projects aim to enhance the sustainment capabilities of the Polish defence industry, support creation of highly skilled jobs within this field, and facilitate technological advancements, leading to significant economic benefits.

At the MSPO exhibition in September 2022, then Polish defence minister Mariusz Błaszczak revealed that a Letter of Request had been sent to the US government for 96 Apaches, the aircraft having being selected over the AH-1Z Viper from Bell. The FMS was approved in August 2023 with the package noted as being worth $12 billion.

Speaking at Farnborough International Airshow 2024 last month, Boeing vice-president of international business development Tim Flood said: “We’ve basically completed our negotiations, we’re just waiting for the final approval.

“[For] the final timeline for Apache, we would defer to the Polish government, [however, Polish pilots] are already being trained in the US,” he added. Poland leased some Apaches from the US Army and they’ll start arriving this year so this is a fast-moving programme.”

