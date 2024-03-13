Poland secures mega missile order for $3.5 billion on 25th NATO anniversary

Poland has remained steadfast in its military procurement spree which has shown no sign of slowing down. In the latest update, the US has authorised three separate FMS missile agreements for the country, amounting to more than US$3.5 billion.

Warsaw has requested to buy up to 821 AGM-158B-2 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles with Extended Range (JASSM-ER) All-Up-Rounds for $1.8 billion, 232 AIM 9X Sidewinder Block II Tactical Missiles with 16 guidance units under a $219 million package, and 745 AIM-120-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) for $1.7 billion.

When compared to the base JASSM, the ER increment has a more fuel-efficient