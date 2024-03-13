To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Poland secures mega missile order for $3.5 billion on 25th NATO anniversary

Poland secures mega missile order for $3.5 billion on 25th NATO anniversary

13th March 2024 - 14:45 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Poland is now spending around 4% of GDP on advancing its armed forces and has called on its NATO partners to spend 3% of GDP. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Poland's military modernisation agenda has continued with the approval of multibillion-dollar missile agreements, as the country attempts to demonstrate its commitment to defence amid regional tensions.

Poland has remained steadfast in its military procurement spree which has shown no sign of slowing down. In the latest update, the US has authorised three separate FMS missile agreements for the country, amounting to more than US$3.5 billion.

Warsaw has requested to buy up to 821 AGM-158B-2 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles with Extended Range (JASSM-ER) All-Up-Rounds for $1.8 billion, 232 AIM 9X Sidewinder Block II Tactical Missiles with 16 guidance units under a $219 million package, and 745 AIM-120-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) for $1.7 billion.

When compared to the base JASSM, the ER increment has a more fuel-efficient

