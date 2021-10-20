To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Philippines welcomes final Black Hawks and more ScanEagles

20th October 2021 - 00:19 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Philippine Air Force has now commissioned all 16 S-70i Black Hawks built in Poland by PZL. (PAF)

Despite new Black Hawks arriving, the Philippine Air Force is facing a dearth of utility helicopters.

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) commissioned its last batch of five Sikorsky S-70i helicopters on 13 October, and on the same occasion, it welcomed four Boeing Insitu ScanEagle 2 UAVs.

The ceremony, attended by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and PAF chief Lt Gen Allen Paredes, took place at Clark Air Base, Pampanga. Photos showed the Black Hawks have nose-mounted weather radars.

Lorenzana commented that the S-70i helicopters were ‘crucial in keeping our communities and people safe from traditional security threats and disasters’. 

‘With five more Black Hawks, the PAF can now better provide prompt and sustained day and night tactical …

