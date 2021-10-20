Philippines welcomes final Black Hawks and more ScanEagles

Thailand welcomes MARCUS B to naval service
In its pursuit of greater military self-reliance, Thailand has created a new naval UAV.
The Philippine Air Force (PAF) commissioned its last batch of five Sikorsky S-70i helicopters on 13 October, and on the same occasion, it welcomed four Boeing Insitu ScanEagle 2 UAVs.
The ceremony, attended by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and PAF chief Lt Gen Allen Paredes, took place at Clark Air Base, Pampanga. Photos showed the Black Hawks have nose-mounted weather radars.
Lorenzana commented that the S-70i helicopters were ‘crucial in keeping our communities and people safe from traditional security threats and disasters’.
‘With five more Black Hawks, the PAF can now better provide prompt and sustained day and night tactical …
The Netherlands has committed to deploying a C-130 Hercules aircraft to aid the UN mission in Mali.
Ten companies receive contracts to provide spare parts for Finnish fleet of Hawk trainers.
Retirement of the nine remaining C-160 aircraft is happening more quickly than the French Air and Space Force wanted.
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract modification for the continued development of ARTS V-2, which is intended to train US pilots.
Boeing believes new accreditation will open doors for future opportunities in Europe.