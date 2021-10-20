Philippines welcomes final Black Hawks and more ScanEagles

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) commissioned its last batch of five Sikorsky S-70i helicopters on 13 October, and on the same occasion, it welcomed four Boeing Insitu ScanEagle 2 UAVs.

The ceremony, attended by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and PAF chief Lt Gen Allen Paredes, took place at Clark Air Base, Pampanga. Photos showed the Black Hawks have nose-mounted weather radars.

Lorenzana commented that the S-70i helicopters were ‘crucial in keeping our communities and people safe from traditional security threats and disasters’.

‘With five more Black Hawks, the PAF can now better provide prompt and sustained day and night tactical …