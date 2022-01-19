Philippines spins up funds for extra Black Hawks

Indra reveals predictive maintenance deal for Spanish Eurofighters
AI-based aircraft maintenance comes to the fore in Spain.
The Philippines has confirmed that it is proceeding with a significant order for 32 additional S-70i Black Hawk combat utility helicopters.
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana revealed in a Facebook post that a notice of award was issued to PZL Mielec in Poland on 28 December 2021. This company manufactures the S-70i in conjunction with Lockheed Martin.
The deal for the Philippine Air Force (PAF) will be worth some PHP32 billion ($624 million), and a contract is expected to be signed imminently leading to a notice to proceed.
The Department of Budget and Management released the initial 5% funding for this
Thailand wants nothing less than the fifth-generation F-35 in order to modernise its fighter fleet.
MS20 Block 2 upgrade will enhance sensor, communications and weapons capabilities of Hungarian Gripen aircraft.
The first upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber for the Russian Air Force made its first flight on 12 January.
Australia is upgrading its C-130J fleet and has prepared the way for a future P-8A upgrade, but the RAAF is struggling with its much-delayed C-27J programme.
The Greek government has requested parts and services under the FMS programme to support follow-on depot-level maintenance and sustainment of F100-PW-229 aircraft engines.