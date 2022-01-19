Philippines spins up funds for extra Black Hawks

The Philippines has confirmed that it is proceeding with a significant order for 32 additional S-70i Black Hawk combat utility helicopters.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana revealed in a Facebook post that a notice of award was issued to PZL Mielec in Poland on 28 December 2021. This company manufactures the S-70i in conjunction with Lockheed Martin.

The deal for the Philippine Air Force (PAF) will be worth some PHP32 billion ($624 million), and a contract is expected to be signed imminently leading to a notice to proceed.

The Department of Budget and Management released the initial 5% funding for this