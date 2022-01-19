To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Philippines spins up funds for extra Black Hawks

19th January 2022 - 02:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Philippine Air Force should get its hands on 32 additional S-70i helicopters over the next five years. (PAF)

Manila is moving forward with a package of 32 new helicopters assembled in Poland.

The Philippines has confirmed that it is proceeding with a significant order for 32 additional S-70i Black Hawk combat utility helicopters.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana revealed in a Facebook post that a notice of award was issued to PZL Mielec in Poland on 28 December 2021. This company manufactures the S-70i in conjunction with Lockheed Martin.

The deal for the Philippine Air Force (PAF) will be worth some PHP32 billion ($624 million), and a contract is expected to be signed imminently leading to a notice to proceed.

The Department of Budget and Management released the initial 5% funding for this

