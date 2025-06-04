To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Philippines acquires additional FA-50 aircraft in $700 million contract

4th June 2025 - 16:35 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

The 12 FA-50 aircraft are expected by 2030. (Photo: KAI)

Korea Aerospace Industries has netted a follow-on order from the country for 12 aircraft to be delivered by 2030.

The Philippine Air Force has acquired additional FA-50 fighter aircraft from Korea Aerospace Industries.

KAI signed a contract with the Philippine Ministry of Defence on 3 June to supply 12 FA-50 aircraft by 2030, according to reports from local South Korean media.

The contract amount is around US$700 million which includes aircraft, maintenance, parts and logistics support. Shephard previously reported on the additional FA-50 cost being listed at a price of PHP40 billion (US$683 million).

Deliveries of the aircraft are expected between 2026 to 2030, according to KAI. They include upgrades such as aerial refuelling, active electronically scanned array radar (AESA)

