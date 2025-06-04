Philippines acquires additional FA-50 aircraft in $700 million contract

The Philippine Air Force has acquired additional FA-50 fighter aircraft from Korea Aerospace Industries.

KAI signed a contract with the Philippine Ministry of Defence on 3 June to supply 12 FA-50 aircraft by 2030, according to reports from local South Korean media.

The contract amount is around US$700 million which includes aircraft, maintenance, parts and logistics support. Shephard previously reported on the additional FA-50 cost being listed at a price of PHP40 billion (US$683 million).

Deliveries of the aircraft are expected between 2026 to 2030, according to KAI. They include upgrades such as aerial refuelling, active electronically scanned array radar (AESA)