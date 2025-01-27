To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • The Philippines eyes procurement of additional FA-50 jets and upgrades

The Philippines eyes procurement of additional FA-50 jets and upgrades

27th January 2025 - 17:29 GMT | by Lucy Powell

Various reports have estimated that an additional 12 FA-50s could be acquired. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/PIO-PAF)

The Philippine Air Force is reportedly finalising terms for the upgrade of 12 and additional procurement of several FA-50 aircraft with KAI, with Embraer’s A-29 Super Tucanos procurement also completed.

The Philippines has been considering upgrading its air forces’ existing FA-50 aircraft and acquiring additional FA-50s from Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI).

In January 2025, the Philippines Department of National Defense released its Procurement Monitoring Report (PMR) for the second half of 2024, under which both of these projects for the FA-50 were highlighted under ‘on-going procurement activities’ – namely, listed as finalising the terms of reference.

The reported procurement cost for 12 additional FA-50 aircraft was listed at a price of PHP40 billion (US$683 million), with upgrades at a cost of around PHP5.6 billion.

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) currently operates

