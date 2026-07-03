A new shape in the sky? Mapping out the F-47’s configuration
Early June brought some highly significant developments across the global aerospace industry. The collapse of the Franco-German FCAS project was finally confirmed (or at least the fighter platform element of it), Boeing and Rheinmetall have a new MQ-28 model that they are seeking to offer Germany as a “quick-fix” uncrewed combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), and the Berlin Air Show was packed with a host of new platforms of all conceivable kinds.
But with the somewhat childish fervour usually evoked by a new combat aircraft, the internet was agog at the possibility that the USAF’s F-47 fighter might have started to
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