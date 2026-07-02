Latin American fixed-wing capability gaps create openings for industry competition
Latin America is emerging as a key growth market in the crewed air domain, driven in part by the current reliance of many of the region’s air forces on second-hand platforms from the US or aged Soviet equipment. As the international community sees a renewed interest in rearmament, Shephard believes that Latin America will also dedicate greater resources towards modernising its own militaries.
As a key transport aircraft, the C-390 (previously known as the KC-390) produced by Brazilian manufacturer Embraer represents an important area of competition for industry in the region. As of June 2026, Shephard forecasts that Bolivia, Colombia and Chile have open
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