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Latin American fixed-wing capability gaps create openings for industry competition

2nd July 2026 - 09:02 GMT | by Isolde Hatgis-Kessell in London, UK

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The Embraer C-390 is a high-wing, twin-turbofan, T-tail design intended to meet the needs of the Brazilian Air Force for a tanker/transport aircraft. (Photo: US Air Force)

Transport and tanker aircraft represent a growing opportunity in Latin America as countries in the region increasingly look to replace ageing fleets and reduce dependence on second-hand platforms.

Latin America is emerging as a key growth market in the crewed air domain, driven in part by the current reliance of many of the region’s air forces on second-hand platforms from the US or aged Soviet equipment. As the international community sees a renewed interest in rearmament, Shephard believes that Latin America will also dedicate greater resources towards modernising its own militaries.

As a key transport aircraft, the C-390 (previously known as the KC-390) produced by Brazilian manufacturer Embraer represents an important area of competition for industry in the region. As of June 2026, Shephard forecasts that Bolivia, Colombia and Chile have open

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Isolde Hatgis-Kessell

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Isolde Hatgis-Kessell

Isolde Hatgis-Kessell is the Air Analyst for Shephard Media's Defence Insight. Isolde holds a bachelor's …

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