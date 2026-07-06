US Air Force unveils new details of Next Generation Airlift aircraft to replace C-17 and C-5
The US Air Force (USAF) has started to define what could become its most important mobility aircraft since the C-17 Globemaster III – which entered service in the 1990s – with recent contracting notices providing initial requirements and a procurement timeframe for the Next Generation Airlift (NGAL) programme.
Rather than pursuing a conventional replacement for the C-17 and C-5M Super Galaxy, the service is seeking to increase survivability and operational flexibility for its airlift fleet while enabling missions in contested logistics scenarios.
Although this effort is still in its early stages, request for information (RfI) papers published last week suggested that the NGAL will
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Air Warfare
-
Latin American fixed-wing capability gaps create openings for industry competition
Transport and tanker aircraft represent a growing opportunity in Latin America as countries in the region increasingly look to replace ageing fleets and reduce dependence on second-hand platforms.
-
With a wave of upgrades, the MQ-9B is ready for high-tech warfare
The modern battlefield is evolving rapidly — threats range from stealthy cruise missiles to coordinated drone swarms. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) is meeting these challenges head-on with a series of transformative upgrades to its MQ-9B SkyGuardian® and maritime SeaGuardian® remotely piloted aircraft.
-
UK Defence Investment Plan: What does it mean for UK air power?
The DIP sees £8.6 billion earmarked for the Global Combat Air Programme, with heavy emphasis on uncrewed systems procurement and a national CCA programme, despite pushed forward helicopter retirements and questions over what shape future ISR capabilities could take.