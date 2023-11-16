Germany's Pegasus SIGINT jet passes critical milestone
The Pegasus (Persistent German Airborne Surveillance System) SIGINT platform has passed critical design review which means it has the green light for implementation of system design.
The approval came after representatives of the Bundeswehr, both from the procuring agency and future user, examined the design of the SIGINT components of the PEGASUS weapon system.
This followed a detailed presentation of implementation planning for the system's extensive requirements. At the same time, progress of the overall project was confirmed in software and hardware demonstrations.
As part of the review subcontractor Lufthansa Technik, Hamburg, outlined its integration of the reconnaissance system into the aircraft and the conversion process.
The order is worth over EUR1 billion (US$1,1 billion) with Hensoldt acting as prime contractor. Lufthansa Technik is procuring the aircraft from manufacturer Bombardier, carrying out modification, and fitting and integrating the reconnaissance system developed by Hensoldt into the aircraft.
The Pegasus project aims to fulfil a German SIGINT capability which has been missing since the retirement of five Breguet BR1150 Atlantic aircraft in June 2010.
Until 2019, Germany had intended to introduce four SIGINT-configured MQ-4C Tritons to fulfil this capability but decided in favour of procuring crewed aircraft instead, in part due to concerns over airspace use.
The first Pegasus is scheduled to enter service in 2026.
More from Air Warfare
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: Paramount completes first test phase for new composite rotor blades
The composite rotor blades for Mil Mi-type helicopters have been developed by global aerospace and technology company Paramount and partner AAL Group.
-
US approves South Korean US$52.1 million Sidewinder missiles deal
Raytheon Missiles and Defense will provide dozens of AIM-9X Sidewinder Tactical and Training Missiles for the South Korean military.
-
Pratt & Whitney to support US Air Force large aircraft engines under US$870 million deal
The engine support contract will run for six years and will include Boeing's B-52 Stratofortress and E-3 Sentry engines.
-
US Air Force strategic programmes to be affected by budgetary uncertainty
The operation under continuing resolutions can impact the schedule of several US Air Force efforts including the B-21, AMRAAM and C3BM.
-
Just released: UAS Technology Report 2023 now available to read
How artificial intelligence and novel advanced sensors can take UAS operations to the next level.
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: Boeing explores fighter version of T-7
Boeing has been exploring the F-7 light attack fighter concept derived from T-7 Red Hawk while remaining firm on delivering jet trainers to the US Air Force on time.