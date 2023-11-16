Germany's Pegasus SIGINT jet passes critical milestone

The Pegasus (Persistent German Airborne Surveillance System) SIGINT platform has passed critical design review which means it has the green light for implementation of system design.

The approval came after representatives of the Bundeswehr, both from the procuring agency and future user, examined the design of the SIGINT components of the PEGASUS weapon system.

This followed a detailed presentation of implementation planning for the system's extensive requirements. At the same time, progress of the overall project was confirmed in software and hardware demonstrations.

As part of the review subcontractor Lufthansa Technik, Hamburg, outlined its integration of the reconnaissance system into the aircraft and the conversion process.

The order is worth over EUR1 billion (US$1,1 billion) with Hensoldt acting as prime contractor. Lufthansa Technik is procuring the aircraft from manufacturer Bombardier, carrying out modification, and fitting and integrating the reconnaissance system developed by Hensoldt into the aircraft.

The Pegasus project aims to fulfil a German SIGINT capability which has been missing since the retirement of five Breguet BR1150 Atlantic aircraft in June 2010.

Until 2019, Germany had intended to introduce four SIGINT-configured MQ-4C Tritons to fulfil this capability but decided in favour of procuring crewed aircraft instead, in part due to concerns over airspace use.

The first Pegasus is scheduled to enter service in 2026.