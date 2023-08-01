Hensoldt advances detect-and-avoid radar for UAV collision warning

In a statement on 1 August Hensoldt said it had completed ‘risk-minimising national and European studies regarding the conception and design of a special radar sensor system’ and stated that ‘flight test campaigns carried out and the results obtained in the course of these studies in preparation for development are already proving the functional capability.'

The currently commissioned study for the DAA radar includes investigation of the technical feasibility of such a system for the Eurodrone project and verification with a near-series demonstrator as well as risk minimisation for a future production development.

The study was commissioned by Germany’s Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support which has drawn up requirements for an investigation into the implementation of a gradual and full-scale airspace integration of the Eurodrone.

Related Articles

Signatures clear the way for Eurodrone production

Eurodrone proceeds to development and manufacturing phase

Hensoldt develops demonstrator SIGINT pod for Eurodrone

The study deals in particular with the implementation of the safety requirements and the approval strategy at national and international aviation safety authorities as well as military organisations.

The Eurodrone is a MALE UAV developed by Airbus, Dassault Aviation and Leonardo for Germany, France, Italy and Spain. The platform features an open architecture design and is intended to conduct ISTAR missions using its SAR, EO/IR and tactical SIGINT payloads. The first test flight of the platform is scheduled for 2025.