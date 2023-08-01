Hensoldt advances detect-and-avoid radar for UAV collision warning
In a statement on 1 August Hensoldt said it had completed ‘risk-minimising national and European studies regarding the conception and design of a special radar sensor system’ and stated that ‘flight test campaigns carried out and the results obtained in the course of these studies in preparation for development are already proving the functional capability.'
The currently commissioned study for the DAA radar includes investigation of the technical feasibility of such a system for the Eurodrone project and verification with a near-series demonstrator as well as risk minimisation for a future production development.
The study was commissioned by Germany’s Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support which has drawn up requirements for an investigation into the implementation of a gradual and full-scale airspace integration of the Eurodrone.
The study deals in particular with the implementation of the safety requirements and the approval strategy at national and international aviation safety authorities as well as military organisations.
The Eurodrone is a MALE UAV developed by Airbus, Dassault Aviation and Leonardo for Germany, France, Italy and Spain. The platform features an open architecture design and is intended to conduct ISTAR missions using its SAR, EO/IR and tactical SIGINT payloads. The first test flight of the platform is scheduled for 2025.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Updated: Türkiye unveils Ulaq Kama, an armed expendable USV
Ares Shipyard and Meteksan Defence showcase Ulaq Kama, an armed expendable USV featuring explosive payload and ISR capabilities. The vessel's swift production hints at its potential role in asymmetric warfare, with graphics resembling Ukrainian systems.
-
USAF successfully flies Angry Kitten jamming pod on MQ-9 UAV
The USAF has integrated the Angry Kitten ALQ-167 EW countermeasure pod onto a General Atomics Aeronautical Systems MQ-9 UAV.
-
Turkish delight in Saudi drone deal
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has signed a deal to purchase Akinci UAVs from Turkey’s Baykar in a significant boon for Ankara.
-
More Black Hornet UAVs bound for Ukraine as part of Norway order
Teledyne FLIR Defense will supply Black Hornet 3 nano-UAVs to Ukraine, as part of a Norway MoD order. The pocket-sized drones provide crucial reconnaissance capabilities.