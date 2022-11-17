To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

German Armed Forces receives second Airbus A350-900

17th November 2022 - 18:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The handover ceremony was attended by the grandson of Germany's first Federal Chancellor, Konrad Adenauer, after whom the aircraft is named. (Photo: Lufthansa Technik)

Lufthansa Technik has delivered a second A350 aircraft for long-distance government VIP transport to the German Armed Forces.

Lufthansa Technik delivered a second Airbus A350-900 aircraft to the German Armed Forces on 16 November.

The aircraft will join the fleet of the Federal Ministry of Defence’s Special Air Mission Wing for long-haul political and parliamentary flight operations.

In total, the German government has ordered three A350s, the first of which entered service in 2020, while the final aircraft flew in September 2021 and is expected to enter service in 2023.

The three new aircraft will replace the German Armed Forces’ two Airbus A340-300s, which have both been in service for over 20 years.

Following the handover, the aircraft was transferred to its new base at Cologne and may have already formally entered into service.

