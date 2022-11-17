German Armed Forces receives second Airbus A350-900
Lufthansa Technik delivered a second Airbus A350-900 aircraft to the German Armed Forces on 16 November.
The aircraft will join the fleet of the Federal Ministry of Defence’s Special Air Mission Wing for long-haul political and parliamentary flight operations.
In total, the German government has ordered three A350s, the first of which entered service in 2020, while the final aircraft flew in September 2021 and is expected to enter service in 2023.
The three new aircraft will replace the German Armed Forces’ two Airbus A340-300s, which have both been in service for over 20 years.
Following the handover, the aircraft was transferred to its new base at Cologne and may have already formally entered into service.
