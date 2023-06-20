PBS unveils new auxiliary power unit at Paris Air Show
Jozef Sikela, Czech Minister of Industry and Trade and Radka Konderlova, DG of the Industrial Cooperation Division of the Czech MoD were present at the ceremony.
The PBS APU SPARK40 is designed to meet the requirements of medium helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft and larger UAVs, the company said.
The product represents an improvement over the company's earlier APU product line.
The PBS SPARK40 APU is said to bring enhancements such as increased AC power for onboard systems, a greater quantity of pressurised air, reduced weight, expanded operating envelope, an optimised fuel-oil system and improved reliability.
The APU has also been selected for
