Pakistani contract expedites first MPA airframe conversion

UK MoD awards Serco RAF support contract
Serco to more than double employees at RAF Brize Norton as part of MoD support contract.
The Pakistan Navy (PN) has chosen a European contractor to convert three of Embraer’s Lineage 1000E ‘ultra-large’ business jet to form its future long-range maritime patrol aircraft fleet.
Leonardo has been contracted to perform design, conversion and integration work for the aircraft’s maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare packages. In Pakistani service, it will be called the Sea Sultan, and it will help replace the PN’s ageing fleet of seven P-3C Orion aircraft.
It is expected that Leonardo will install its Seaspray AESA radar as well as a torpedo launch system. The OEM also makes EO/IR sensors ...
Indian Navy expands maritime capabilities with the delivery of the tenth Poseidon P-8I aircraft.
Raytheon will begin production of its Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) for the USN following the successful Milestone C decision.
Boeing has rolled the first P-8A Poseidon aircraft, intended for Norway, out of the paint shop. Flight testing is next, with the deliveries to begin soon.
SOF variant of NH90 offers a number of improvements but France must still convince other operators to adopt it.
£233.5 million contract boosts the RAF submarine-hunter fleet, says MoD.