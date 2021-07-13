Pakistani contract expedites first MPA airframe conversion

The Pakistan Navy (PN) has chosen a European contractor to convert three of Embraer’s Lineage 1000E ‘ultra-large’ business jet to form its future long-range maritime patrol aircraft fleet.

Leonardo has been contracted to perform design, conversion and integration work for the aircraft’s maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare packages. In Pakistani service, it will be called the Sea Sultan, and it will help replace the PN’s ageing fleet of seven P-3C Orion aircraft.

It is expected that Leonardo will install its Seaspray AESA radar as well as a torpedo launch system. The OEM also makes EO/IR sensors ...