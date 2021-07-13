To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Air Warfare

Pakistani contract expedites first MPA airframe conversion

13th July 2021 - 23:38 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Pakistan Navy will convert new maritime patrol aircraft based on the Lineage 1000E business jet. (Embraer)

Pakistan wants a fleet of ten long-range maritime patrol aircraft, and conversion of the first three has been contracted.

The Pakistan Navy (PN) has chosen a European contractor to convert three of Embraer’s Lineage 1000E ‘ultra-large’ business jet to form its future long-range maritime patrol aircraft fleet.

Leonardo has been contracted to perform design, conversion and integration work for the aircraft’s maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare packages. In Pakistani service, it will be called the Sea Sultan, and it will help replace the PN’s ageing fleet of seven P-3C Orion aircraft.

It is expected that Leonardo will install its Seaspray AESA radar as well as a torpedo launch system. The OEM also makes EO/IR sensors ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users