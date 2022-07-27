To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Pakistan Navy pushes forward with maritime patrol aircraft project

27th July 2022 - 08:55 GMT | by Arslan Khan in Islamabad

RSS

This is ‘A6-HHS’, with the Embraer Lineage 1000 shown in its original Falcon Air Services livery before conversion started. (Robert Frola, Wikimedia)

Pakistan is relying on converted commercial aircraft for its ongoing requirement for maritime patrol aircraft.

Despite an unusual silence, it seems as though the Pakistan Navy (PN) is pushing forward with its Sea Sultan project at a fast pace. The first Embraer Lineage 1000E to be converted (the second contracted aircraft) was delivered to Paramount Group’s facility at Wonderboom National Airport, South Africa, in June.

The aircraft, ‘A6-HHS’, was once operated by UAE-based charter company Falcon Air Services, but it will soon recommence life as a maritime patrol aircraft in the PN.

This is the second of three aircraft, with one currently being used for VIP transportation pre-conversion, with the status of the other unknown at

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Arslan Khan

Author

Arslan Khan

Arslan Khan is a Shephard Media contributor, based in Pakistan.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us