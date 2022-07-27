Pakistan Navy pushes forward with maritime patrol aircraft project

Despite an unusual silence, it seems as though the Pakistan Navy (PN) is pushing forward with its Sea Sultan project at a fast pace. The first Embraer Lineage 1000E to be converted (the second contracted aircraft) was delivered to Paramount Group’s facility at Wonderboom National Airport, South Africa, in June.

The aircraft, ‘A6-HHS’, was once operated by UAE-based charter company Falcon Air Services, but it will soon recommence life as a maritime patrol aircraft in the PN.

This is the second of three aircraft, with one currently being used for VIP transportation pre-conversion, with the status of the other unknown at