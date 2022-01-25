Pakistan Navy inducts Sea Kings and Chinese-built frigate

The Pakistan Navy (PN) formally inducted ten Westland WS-61 Sea King helicopters into its Naval Air Arm on 24 January. At the same event, the first Chinese-built Type 054A/P frigate was commissioned.

These Sea King helicopters were obtained second-hand from the Qatar Emiri Air Force, and were commissioned into No. 111 ‘Sharks’ Squadron. This squadron is located at Mehran Naval Base near Karachi, and already flies Sea Kings.

Of the ten aircraft, seven are Commando Mk3 types and three are Commando Mk2A variants. In Qatar, the former carried AM39 Exocet missiles for anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, whereas the Mk2A were