To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Pakistan Navy inducts Sea Kings and Chinese-built frigate

25th January 2022 - 02:37 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

A screengrab showing a couple of the Pakistan Navy’s newly inducted Sea King helicopters obtained from Qatar. (PN)

The Pakistan Navy has been boosted by the arrival of its most advanced warship ever, as well as second-hand Sea King naval helicopters.

The Pakistan Navy (PN) formally inducted ten Westland WS-61 Sea King helicopters into its Naval Air Arm on 24 January. At the same event, the first Chinese-built Type 054A/P frigate was commissioned.

These Sea King helicopters were obtained second-hand from the Qatar Emiri Air Force, and were commissioned into No. 111 ‘Sharks’ Squadron. This squadron is located at Mehran Naval Base near Karachi, and already flies Sea Kings.

Of the ten aircraft, seven are Commando Mk3 types and three are Commando Mk2A variants. In Qatar, the former carried AM39 Exocet missiles for anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, whereas the Mk2A were

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us