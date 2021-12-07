One and done? (Opinion)

Dassault captures mega Rafale order from UAE
Dassault and the UAE have signed off on a huge order for new fighter jets, helicopters and weapons.
The question of money has once again reared its ugly head with a rare and frank prediction from Gen Luca Goretti, Chief of Staff of the Italian Air Force, to an Italian defence committee on Europe’s two competing sixth-generation fighter programmes.
Goretti predicted the two programmes would merge as it would be ‘unthinkable’ for ‘huge financial resources’ to be poured into both the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) and Tempest.
The prediction breaks from the trend of senior figures involved in FCAS and Tempest sidestepping the issue of whether two European fighter efforts are sustainable. Even so, there are …
Two new rotorcraft aviation units or commands have been set up at opposite ends of the Asia-Pacific region.
Pakistan is pushing a new indigenously designed and built MALE-class UCAV on the export market.
There are requirements for new helicopters in all three armed services in Bangladesh.
Australia received more F-35As in November, just as the RAAF farewelled its F/A-18A/B fleet.
Northrop Grumman is to deliver full-rate production AGM-88 air-launched missiles for the USN and FMS customer Germany.