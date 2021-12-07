One and done? (Opinion)

The question of money has once again reared its ugly head with a rare and frank prediction from Gen Luca Goretti, Chief of Staff of the Italian Air Force, to an Italian defence committee on Europe’s two competing sixth-generation fighter programmes.

Goretti predicted the two programmes would merge as it would be ‘unthinkable’ for ‘huge financial resources’ to be poured into both the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) and Tempest.

The prediction breaks from the trend of senior figures involved in FCAS and Tempest sidestepping the issue of whether two European fighter efforts are sustainable. Even so, there are …