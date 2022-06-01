To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

NZ issues RfP for surveillance and reconnaissance UAVs

1st June 2022 - 03:28 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

A diagram showing how UAVs will contribute to the Network Enabled Army programme. (NZDF)

New Zealand has been relatively slow on the uptake of UAVs, but this is about to change as it now looks for three categories of unmanned aircraft.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) is seeking reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities as part of its ongoing rollout of the Network Enabled Army (NEA) programme, according to an RfP issued on 31 May.

Primarily, the New Zealand Army is looking for proven UAVs and ground-based sensors, with one or more respondents able to deliver capabilities and provide through-life support (including maintenance, technical and operational support, planned upgrades and training).

The NZDF is interested only in military off-the-shelf solutions that are interoperable with international allies. It is not interested in bespoke designs, and it wants to establish enduring relationships with providers.

This effort

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us