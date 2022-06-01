NZ issues RfP for surveillance and reconnaissance UAVs
The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) is seeking reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities as part of its ongoing rollout of the Network Enabled Army (NEA) programme, according to an RfP issued on 31 May.
Primarily, the New Zealand Army is looking for proven UAVs and ground-based sensors, with one or more respondents able to deliver capabilities and provide through-life support (including maintenance, technical and operational support, planned upgrades and training).
The NZDF is interested only in military off-the-shelf solutions that are interoperable with international allies. It is not interested in bespoke designs, and it wants to establish enduring relationships with providers.
This effort
