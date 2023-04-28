To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

NZ begins the search for replacement naval helicopters

28th April 2023 - 05:01 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

New Zealand operates eight SH-2G(I) Super Seasprite helicopters procured second-hand from Australia. (Photo: NZDF)

The time is approaching when New Zealand will need to replace its ageing Super Seasprite naval helicopters.

New Zealand kicked off a market research exercise seeking a replacement maritime helicopter by issuing an RfI on 24 April.

Officially called the Maritime Helicopter Replacement (MHR) project, it encompasses five aspects: naval helicopters, UAVs, through-life support, training systems and mission support system integration.

The future MHRs will perform the military roles of anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, joint fires support, ISR and force protection. Other support roles include search and rescue, air logistics support (e.g. vertical replenishment), casualty evacuation and boarding operations.

New Zealand is looking for a contemporary solution to conduct multi-domain warfare, which offers increased littoral and land effects,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us