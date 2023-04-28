NZ begins the search for replacement naval helicopters

New Zealand kicked off a market research exercise seeking a replacement maritime helicopter by issuing an RfI on 24 April.

Officially called the Maritime Helicopter Replacement (MHR) project, it encompasses five aspects: naval helicopters, UAVs, through-life support, training systems and mission support system integration.

The future MHRs will perform the military roles of anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, joint fires support, ISR and force protection. Other support roles include search and rescue, air logistics support (e.g. vertical replenishment), casualty evacuation and boarding operations.

New Zealand is looking for a contemporary solution to conduct multi-domain warfare, which offers increased littoral and land effects,