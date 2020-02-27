Nova Norway awarded contract for NH90 support
Nova Systems Norway has received a £13 million (€15 million) contract from the Norwegian Armed Forces to provide NH90 maritime helicopter support services.
The contract covers a two-year period and was won through an open competitive tender process. The Nova team will provide operators, engineers and software specialists to enhance the NH90’s ASuW capabilities.
This will be a new capability added to the platforms used by the Royal Norwegian Air Force (RNoAF).
Nova Systems Norway is a subsidiary of Nova Systems UK. The new contract means that it has doubled its Norwegian operations ‘overnight’, said Simon Sparkes, Nova Norway Chief Operating Officer.
