Raytheon to produce Lot 36 AMRAAMs for US Air Force and FMS recipients
The USAF has awarded Raytheon Missiles & Defense a $972.18 million contract modification to produce Lot 36 AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs), the DoD revealed on 30 August.
The deal also includes the provision of the AMRAAM Telemetry System, initial and field spares, and other production engineering support hardware and activities.
Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by 30 August 2025.
‘This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Australia, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Korea, Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, which accounts for 42% of the contract value,’ the DoD added.
More from Air Warfare
-
D&S 2022: Thailand debuts MERT-R medevac UAV
Thailand has developed a small family of UAVs able to carry medical personnel, medical supplies or to evacuate patients.
-
Saab reveals first Meteor live-fire test for Gripen E fighter jet
Saab has achieved a new weapons milestone on the Gripen E fighter programme.
-
D&S 2022: Thai-Chinese joint venture unveils DP 20-A UCAV
Although wearing a new name, Beihang showed its BZK-005 UCAV at Defense & Security 2022 in Bangkok.
-
B-2 modernisation reaches next stage
Newly integrated capabilities on the B-2 stealth bomber include missiles with extended range, a radar-aided targeting system and crypto communication capabilities.
-
An Australian deal for 40 Black Hawks draws closer
Unhappy with its MRH90 fleet, the Australian Army will replace them with US-built Black Hawks.