  Raytheon to produce Lot 36 AMRAAMs for US Air Force and FMS recipients

Raytheon to produce Lot 36 AMRAAMs for US Air Force and FMS recipients

1st September 2022 - 16:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

AIM-120 AMRAAM launched from an F-35. (Photo: Paul Weatherman/Lockheed Martin)

Raytheon has received a contract modification to provide AMRAAMs for the USAF and 19 FMS customers.

The USAF has awarded Raytheon Missiles & Defense a $972.18 million contract modification to produce Lot 36 AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs), the DoD revealed on 30 August.

The deal also includes the provision of the AMRAAM Telemetry System, initial and field spares, and other production engineering support hardware and activities.

Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by 30 August 2025.

‘This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Australia, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Korea, Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, which accounts for 42% of the contract value,’ the DoD added.

The Shephard News Team

